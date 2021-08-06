Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
ARRESTS
TUESDAY, AUG. 3
• Brittany Rice, 29 of Stevenson, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear.
• Jeremy Bates, 40 of Woodville, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication.
• Kevin Wayne Paschal, 41 of Fackler, was arrested on a court order and charged with two counts of violation of a release order.
• Candace Hope Levan, 46 of Sequatchie, Tennessee, was arrested on two counts of bond revocation.
• Brandy Nicole Cook, 38 of Scottsboro, was arrested on two counts of probation revocation.
• Charles Robert Childress, 31 of Hollywood, was charged with being a fugitive from justice.
• Manuel Perez Calvillo, 20 of Fyffe, was charged with failure to appear.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 4
• Jeremy Bates, 40 of Woodville, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Stephen Allison, 54 of Flat Rock, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Phillip Ray Beavers, 33 of Pisgah, was charged with four counts of failure to appear.
• Robert Wayne Coffman, 44 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Dana E. Gant, 41 of Pisgah, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
• Jessie Waylon Givens, 36 of Trenton, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Thomas Michael Guest, 34 of Fort Payne, was arrested on two counts of probation revocation and charged with escape third degree.
• Allison Hutchins, 38 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and DUI.
• Zachary Scott Prestley, 28 of Fultondale, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with two counts of failure to pay.
• Michael Shane Shipman, 48 of Sylvania, was charged with theft of property second degree.
• Charles Matthew Stone, 29 of Fort Payne, was charged with theft third degree.
• Kathy Mae Warren, 48 of Woodville, was arrested on two counts of probation revocation.
THURSDAY, AUG. 5
• Mari Nicole Thomas, 30 of Scottsboro, was charged with negotiating a worthless negotiable instrument.
• Scotty Brian Peek, 42 of Henagar, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
Scottsboro Police Department
INCIDENTS
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 4
• At 8:29 a.m., a report of burglary third degree and assault third degree in the 2600 block of Porter Road.
• At 11:34 a.m., a report of harassment in the 100 block of East Anderson Street.
• At 12:26 p.m., a report of willful abuse of a child in the 1700 block of County Road 77.
• At 1:11 p.m., a report of theft third degree (shoplifting) in the 24000 block of John T. Reid Parkway.
• At 2:15 p.m., a report of burglary third degree, attempted burglary third degree, theft first degree and criminal mischief third degree in the 1600 block of County Road 30.
• At 4:13 p.m., a report of public intoxication in the 1200 block of County Road 30.
• At 6:29 p.m., a report of theft third degree (shoplifting) in the 24000 block of John T. Reid Parkway.
• At 7:58 p.m., a report of DUI, possession and possession of a controlled substance on McFulton Lane.
• At 11:29 p.m., a report of violation of protection order in the 2100 block of Veterans Drive.
THURSDAY, AUG. 5
• At 3 a.m., a report of fleeing to elude, reckless endangerment and possession of drug paraphernalia on Goose Pond Drive.
• At 3 a.m., a report of public intoxication in the 100 block of Rogers Road.
ARRESTS
TUESDAY, AUG. 3
• Stantaze Kelly, 31 of Hollywood, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and giving false name to law enforcement.
• Adam Keith Wooten, 39 of Grant, was charged with failure to appear.
• Myranda Guerrero, 28 of Madison, was charged with DUI, illegal possession of prescription drugs and operating vehicle without interlock.
• Michael Shane Shipman, 48 of Sylvania, was charged with theft of property second degree.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 4
• Allison Hutchins, 38 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and DUI.
• Caleb Hardy, 29 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a judge’s order.
• Dana Grider, 46 of Stevenson, was charged with failure to appear.
• Charles Matthew Stone, 29 of Fort Payne, was charged with theft third degree.
• Riley Joe Warren, 35 of Athens, was charged with failure to appear.
• Kayla Urbano, 30 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Joshua Steelman, 47 of Scottsboro, was charged with public intoxication.
THURSDAY, AUG. 5
• Johnathan Townsend, 33 of Mobile, was charged with attempt to elude, reckless endangerment and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Joseph Neeley, 30 of Hazel Green, was charged with failure to appear.
• Quincy Tisdale, 40 of Scottsboro, was charged with public intoxication.
• Amy Yvette Vandiver, 45 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a judge’s order.
• Melissa Baker, 42 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Letha Prince, 57 of Grant, was arrested on a judge’s order.
• Wayne Moore, 50 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a judge’s order.
• Thomas James, 33 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a judge’s order.
• James Weeks, 42 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a judge’s order.
• Travis Hargrove, 47 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a judge’s order.
• Gilford Frazee, 64 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a judge’s order.
• Shaune Smith, 37 of Flat Rock, was arrested on a judge’s order.
