Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
ARRESTS
TUESDAY, AUG. 30
• Anthony Provens, 35 of Scottsboro, was charged with being a fugitive from justice.
• Kenneth A. Talley, 36 of Dutton, was charged with failure to pay.
• Carter Doran Gasque, 52 of Langston, was charged with criminal mischief third degree and criminal trespassing third degree.
• Julia Michelle Walters-Brown, 45 of Henagar, was charged with four counts of failure to pay.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 31
• David Wayne Hicks, 35 of Flat Rock, was charged with failure to appear.
• Juan Hureta, 32 of Stevenson, was arrested on a bond revocation.
• Roy Hugh McGullion, 63 of Bridgeport, was arrested on four counts of bond forfeiture and charged with four counts of failure to appear.
• Terry Myers, 67 of Dutton, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with failure to appear.
• Jerry Glen Oliver, 26 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Edward Nathan Thompson, 18 of Scottsboro, was charged with theft third degree (shoplifting).
THURSDAY, SEPT. 1
• Patrick McCamey, 50 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a bond revocation.
• David Wayne Hicks, 35 of Flat Rock, was arrested on a bond removal.
• Phillip Ray Beavers, 34 of Pisgah, was charged with probation violation.
• Bob Edward Garrett, 51 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance.
• Max Kesler II, 43 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and fleeing to elude.
• Lauren Maley Rucker, 30 of Scottsboro, was charged with DUI and possession of a controlled substance.
• Ruby Shrader, 37 of Paint Rock, was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
• Joseph Thomas, 59 of Scottsboro, was charged with six counts of failure to appear.
Scottsboro Police Department
ARRESTS
MONDAY, AUG. 29
• John Steven Johnson, 42 of Guntersville, was charged with failure to appear.
• Robert William Thrasher, 64 of Scottsboro, was charged with DUI.
TUESDAY, AUG. 30
• Anthony Provens, 35 of Scottsboro, was charged with being a fugitive from justice.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 31
• Eli Forsyth, 25 of Scottsboro, was charged with public intoxication.
• Charlotte Jean Walker, 52 of Section, was arrested on a theft of property fourth degree warrant.
• Shaileshkumer Patel, 44 of Scottsboro, was charged with harassment.
• James Lee Goza, 46 of Scottsboro, was charged with theft fourth degree (shoplifting).
• Christopher Wade Campbell, 24 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of marijuana second degree.
• Michael David Staggs, 43 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• James Earl Bright, 54 of Huntsville, was charged with failure to appear.
• Edward Nathan Thompson, 18 of Scottsboro, was charged with theft third degree (shoplifting).
• Kerry Don Greeson, of Rainsville, was charged with failure to appear.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.