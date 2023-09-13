This week’s outstanding youth is a young man who is active in SkillsUSA and is the group’s state president. Bodie Wells is a senior at Woodville High School.
Although Bodie has been active in the local SkillsUSA group, he never ran for local office. Now he is the SkillsUSA State President. He is the only state officer who won at the state level but never was an officer in the local group.
Bodie is an honor student and maintains an A and B average. He is also active in FFA (Future Farmers of America) and is the Junior Advisor for the local chapter.
History is Bodie’s favorite school subject. “History has been something I’ve always loved,” he adds.
Bodie attends the Kevin Dukes Career and Innovation Academy where he is a student in the precision machine department. He said this new facility is “phenomenal and amazing”.
Bodie would say to a freshman, “Don’t spend the next four years looking forward to getting out. Take it all in and enjoy it.”
“Woodville isn’t just a school,” says Bodie. “It’s a family. The staff is a part of that family.”
Bodie was awarded the Sons of American Revolution Good Citizenship Award. He is also a dual enrollment student taking classes through Northeast Alabama Community College.
Bodie plans to attend college, but he has not decided where he wants to study. He works at the family farm. Bodie has a friend group of seven guys that he spends time with when he has free time.
This outstanding teen is the son of Star and Dusty Wells and has an older sister, Travannah Bell. His grandparents are Mike and Rhonda Wells, Janet and Randall Hastings, and Bill and Vonn Golden. He has an American Bulldog and Pitbull Mix named Remington.
Bodie attends Section Holiness Church. There he helps with the Celebrate Recovery Program.
