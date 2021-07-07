On Friday afternoon, the front yard of the Jackson County Courthouse is full. Tents are set up, a grill is out, chairs are in front of the gazebo as Judge John Graham is speaking to the seated crowd. Those seated all have one thing common: they’ve all participated in the drug court program. Celebrating the 10th anniversary of the Freedom Celebration, a cookout open to the public, the meaning behind the name is a multifaceted one.
“Freedom for our country, of course and the blessings of liberty we enjoy as Americans but freedom, also, from addiction. The participants from drug court and just generally people who are in recovery in this community put it all together. They get the donations, they go out to businesses and so forth in order to get money, donations, food, drink and so forth. They’ve set it up. They’ve hauled chairs, tables, put together the balloons and the flowers on the table. They’ll clean it all up and tear it all down, they do it all,” Graham said. “We do that on purpose, to let them do it so that they make contacts in the community themselves and maybe build relationships with somebody they might be able to hire them for a job down the road or rent them an apartment or something. Everything we’re doing is trying to reintegrate people into the community that they have excluded themselves from because of addiction.”
While the food was being grilled, Judge Graham was standing, microphone in hand, talking about drug court. Drug court is an 18-month program in which participants are regularly screened and rehabilitated. Judge Graham invites some of the graduates to come up and share their stories. He knew everyone in the crowd by name, calling some out, even talking about their time in drug court as he introduced them in some cases.
“That’s a part of the drug court model. The drug courts where the participant has some sort of a relationship with the judge and has respect for the judge and wants to keep the judge happy work better than the programs where they don’t,” Graham said. “Studies have shown that if the judge spends three minutes each week with a participant, that it engenders that relationship and creates a relationship and that’s what I try to do.”
After the food is ready, a prayer is said and the line is flooded with guests ready to grab a plate. They had 400 carry-out boxes set up for the event, they used every box. It’s estimated the amount of people served at the event is between 400-500. While the event is open to the public and anyone could go up and get a free meal, the event means more to those who help plan it each and every year.
After the 18-month period, participants “graduate” and are able to move forward with their lives, though support groups exist outside the drug court system to aid graduates after their time in drug court.
“I’m real tight with a lot of [drug court participants]. Like I said, I got real friends. You can call somebody and they’ll be able to help you no matter what, it’s a very tight group. It’s like family. It means everything to me because I can’t do it on my own, I need the group to do it,” said Roger Shrader, who graduated from drug court in 2018.
