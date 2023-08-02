This week’s outstanding youth plans to enter the medical field as she continues her studies after high school. Madison Murray is a 2023 graduate of North Sand Mountain High School.
Madison maintained an A and B average during high school. She was a member of the Science Club and the ASL Club. She was also a member of FCCLA (Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America) and served as the secretary.
In addition to her club activities, Madison was a member of the softball team. She took English 101 and 102, Medical Terminology, Eco 252, and Bio103 courses as a high school student.
History was Madison’s favorite high school subject. “I like to learn about the past,” she adds.
Madison would tell an upcoming freshman, “You don’t need a bunch of fake friends. You only need one or two really good friends. Don’t take high school for granted because it really does fly by. Don’t be mean to people. You never know what anyone is going through.”
“The best thing about my school is that the teachers care about the students,” said Madison. “Our graduation is very nice and put together. Everyone is involved in whatever is going on.”
Madison plans to attend Northeast Alabama Community College then transfer to Chattanooga State. Her plans are to study to become a physical therapist.
One of the honors Madison received was the Kingswood Scholarship from Huntington College.
Madison worked part-time at Food City in Trenton, Georgia, during high school. When she has free time, this young lady enjoys hanging out with her friends. She also likes to read.
Madison is the daughter of Tyson and Melissa Murray and has one brother, Matthew. Her grandparents are Bobby and Shirley Freeman and Pat and Dennis Heineman. The family has one dog, Bently.
This young lady attends Magby Gap Church of Christ. She participates in the mission trips.
