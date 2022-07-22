Scottsboro native Ernie Kennamer is returning home for one night, Saturday, Aug. 20, bringing his comedy act to benefit the Scottsboro-Jackson Heritage Center.
“I’m excited to be doing a show in Scottsboro,” said Kennamar. “The last time I performed a benefit for the Heritage Center was April 25, 1987 at the former nightclub called The First Class. I look forward to raising money for the Scottsboro-Jackson Heritage Center.”
Kennamer was raised in Scottsboro, the son of Joyce Money Kennamer and the late Alfred Kennamer. He graduated from Scottsboro High School, moved to Los Angeles in the summer of 1979 to do comedy at The Comedy Store and Improvisation in Hollywood.
He returned home to finish school at the University of Alabama in 1980. After graduation, Kennamer returned to Los Angeles from 1981-1984. He worked in Birmingham until 1989 when he began teaching and coaching from 1991-2007 at John Carroll High School, Parker High School and Pinson Valley High School.
Kennamer started doing comedy and videos again in 2017. He has worked with Sinbad, Howie Mandel, Steve Harvey and many more. He does comedy videos with Gary Cargal (aka Coach Croker) with over five million views.
He also does a brewery show at Innerspace in Huntsville several times a year. He has done comedy in every state but Hawaii, Alaska and North Dakota.
In Kennamer’s spare time, he is part owner of Flying Biscuit Café’ in Birmingham and soon to open another in Tiger Town in Auburn/Opelika.
Joining Kennamer will be Moody Molavi, a well-known comedian on the comedy circuit. Molavi is a high-energy and animated storyteller, who brings family interactions and everyday experiences to the state with his own unique delight.
Molavi was born in Iran and has called Tennessee home for more than 40 years. Lauded for his ability to find the funny in any situation, Molavi is most noted for instantly finding ways to mess with people. He is known for Dry Bar Comedy (2019) and Stand-Up Nashville! (2020).
A limited number of tickets will be sold for this one-night event, held at the Scottsboro-Jackson Heritage Center’s Exhibit Center. The event will begin with doors opening at 6:15 p.m. for light hors d’oeuvres and a chance to mingle with friends. The show will begin at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $30 donation per person. Tickets are tax-deductible. Tickets must be presented when entering the event. No tickets will be available at the door.
Tickets can be purchased at the Scottsboro-Jackson Heritage Center, beginning Monday, July 25, from 10 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. until all tickets are sold. Cash or checks, no credit cards.
If you have questions regarding the event or availability of tickets, call Director Jennifer Petty at 256-259-2122 during business hours of 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. The Heritage Center is located at 208 South Houston Street in Scottsboro.
