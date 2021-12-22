Our Mennonite neighbors in the Dutton/Section area are grading the site for their new store.
The new building will be located on Alabama Highway 71 next to the old Pallet Barn. They expect to have the store ready to sell produce in the spring.
With a good spring crop, they will have an abundance of sweet corn and all the normal garden products. They will possibly have some woodworking products, with more to follow later.
Presently, there are 11 families residing on the 500 acres they purchased. Another family is expected in the spring, with more locating here later. The 11 families all work together in brotherly love on community projects such as the store.
Once completed, they will all market some of their products here and will take turns in running it. Otherwise, each family is responsible for their own living. They have their own church in operation. On religion, they believe that one is saved by grace.
They believe in the Trinity and that Jesus Christ is the only way to Heaven, and we are required to be faithful until the end.
Welcome to Sand Mountain! I am glad to have you for neighbors. Complying with their wishes, I only photographed the site, horses and equipment and no people.
