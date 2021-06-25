In honor of her over 50 years of service to the banking industry, the Alabama Bankers Association (ABA) welcomed Carolyn Hall, Chairman of the Board of First Southern State Bank, to their Half-Century Club.
Mike Ellenburg, president and CEO of First Bancshares, Inc. and Janice Cox, senior vice president of the ABA, recognized Hall earlier this week during the annual stockholders meeting of First Bancshares, Inc., the parent company of First Southern State Bank.
Hall began her banking career in 1959 as a teller at the First National Bank of Stevenson – now First Southern State Bank – where she served until 1963. In 1970, Hall was elected to the board of directors and became chairman of the board in 2011.
A native of Stevenson, she is the owner of Crow Creek Real Estate and Land Company. She is an active member of the Cumberland Presbyterian Church of Stevenson and the Alice Book Club.
Hall has one daughter, Gena Hall, and two granddaughters, Margaret Ellen Bennett and Caroline Blackmon.
In her spare time, Hall enjoys spending time with family, reading, playing bridge and is very active in the Stevenson downtown events.
“We are very grateful for Carolyn Hall’s leadership and commitment to First Bancshares, Inc.,” said Ellenburg. “It’s a privilege to celebrate this milestone with her. She has played a vital role in the success of the bank.
