On Wednesday, Cheryl Miller, who serves as office manager at the Scottsboro Police Department, was honored with a retirement ceremony after 28 years of service to the city.
Miller started as a part-time dispatcher in 1994 and was hired as a full-time dispatcher in September of that year.
In December 1997, she was promoted to dispatch supervisor and was instrumental in the implementation of a new CAD (Caller Aided Dispatch) system installed in the early 2000’s.
In April 2019, she left dispatch to take over duties of office manager for the police department.
“Cheryl has been a valuable employee of the Scottsboro Police Department,” said Police Chief Ron Latimer. “More importantly, she has been a good friend. We wish her well in her future endeavors, and all the best in retirement.”
