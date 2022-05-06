After Thursday’s Scottsboro City Schools board of education meeting, Scottsboro City Schools Superintendent Amy Childress introduced Bryce West as the new principal at Nelson Elementary School. West currently works as the assistant principal at Albertville Kindergarten and Pre-K.
“We are just blessed that West is already working in a school that we’re looking to fill those grades and ages. He’s going to bring some great experience. His past experience, he has an elementary teaching certificate and has knowledge of elementary settings. He’s also taught pre-K so we’re very excited to have West on board with us,” Childress said.
West is originally from Skyline. He taught in Huntsville city for five years before moving to Albertville.
“Scottsboro city is a great place to be, I grew up just up the mountain in Skyline so I guess you could call me a local kid even though I never lived in Scottsboro,” West said. “I just look forward to meeting all the teachers, all the children and just getting to know everybody and build those relationships. I’m just excited to be a member of the Scottsboro family.”
