Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
INCIDENTS
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 18
• A report of fraud at the Marathon Gas Station in Scottsboro.
• A report of burglary on County Road 369 in Pisgah.
• A report of theft on County Road 58 in Pisgah.
• A report of theft on County Road 322 in Henagar.
ARRESTS
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 18
• Jason Delanne Phillips, 38 of Ft. Payne, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and theft of property fourth degree.
• Amy Rouse Butler, 50 of Scottsboro, was charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance.
• Joel Curtis Henderson, 37 of Stevenson, was charged with flight/escape – fugitive from justice.
• Casey M. Poe was charged with possession of a controlled substance, promoting prison contraband and possession of drug paraphernalia.
THURSDAY, MARCH 19
• John Parker Dockens, 41 of New Brockton, was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Jacob Adam Biddle, 29 of Valley Head, was charged with DUI.
• Destiny Lachelle McDonald, 20 of Bryant, was arrested on judge’s order.
• Dustin Blake Wilson, 27 of Bridgeport, was charged with three counts of failure to appear.
Scottsboro Police Department
INCIDENTS
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 18
• At 4:34 p.m., a report of possession of a controlled substance, theft fourth degree and giving false name to law enforcement at the 500 Block of Willow Street.
• At 10:13 p.m., a report of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana second degree at the 13000 Block of Highway 79.
THURSDAY, MARCH 19
• At 4:40 a.m., a report of two counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia at the 18000 Block of John T. Reid Parkway.
ARRESTS
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 18
THURSDAY, MARCH 19
