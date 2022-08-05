Livestock producers have the opportunity to attend a field day to learn more about growing grass for winter grazing and preparing ponds going into the fall. The Growing More Grass Field Day will be held at the Tigue Farm in Dutton on Aug. 29 with the program to start at 5:30 p.m. A meal will be provided for those that call in to register.
For livestock producers, 2022 has shaped up to be a tough year. Inflation, supply chain issues, fluctuating markets and the rising cost of fuel and fertilizer has presented a challenge. On top of that, parts of the area have experienced drought conditions that have hampered grazing and hay production.
“This might be one of the most expensive years in my memory of raising crops and livestock,” according to Jackson County Extension Coordinator Matthew Webb. “Now with some recent rains, livestock producers should be looking at different options at extending the grazing season to help with what might be a short supply of hay this year.”
Information shared at the Growing More Grass Field Day will be beneficial to livestock producers (cattle, sheep and goats) as well as horse owners.
Extension agents and specialists with Alabama Extension will be on hand at the field day to discuss strategies for extending the grazing season using tall fescue as well as winter annual grasses and clovers overseeded on warm season grass sods. In addition, there will be a discussion on managing ponds going into the fall.
As a bonus, Natural Resources Conservation Service personnel will be sharing available cost share opportunities that could be a benefit to producers who wish to implement grazing systems that could extend the grazing season. This field day will be hands on and out in the field (weather permitting). Appropriate dress and footware should be used.
This program is free, and a meal will be provided to those that call and register. For more information or to register, call the Jackson County Extension Office at (256) 574-2143 or email Matthew Webb at dmw0071@auburn.edu.
The Tigue Farm is located at 5684 County Road 124 in Dutton. The Alabama Cooperative Extension System is an equal opportunity educator and employer. Everyone is welcome.
