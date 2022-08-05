Livestock producers have the opportunity to attend a field day to learn more about growing grass for winter grazing and preparing ponds going into the fall. The Growing More Grass Field Day will be held at the Tigue Farm in Dutton on Aug. 29 with the program to start at 5:30 p.m. A meal will be provided for those that call in to register.

For livestock producers, 2022 has shaped up to be a tough year. Inflation, supply chain issues, fluctuating markets and the rising cost of fuel and fertilizer has presented a challenge. On top of that, parts of the area have experienced drought conditions that have hampered grazing and hay production.

