Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
ARRESTS
FRIDAY, FEB. 11
• Robert Earl Higginbotham, 54 of Rainsville, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Claudia Manrique, 36 of Bryant, was charged with failure to appear and four counts of failure to pay.
• Joshua Allen Pass, 43 of Bridgeport, was charged with theft of property first degree, unlawful breaking and entering of a vehicle, possession of burglar tools, criminal mischief first degree and theft of property third degree.
• Tonya Rae Potter, 36 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a bond forfeiture and charged with failure to appear.
• Nicholas Marshall Beaty, 29 of Woodville, was charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle and theft of property second degree.
• Timothy Randall Frazier, 41, was charged with criminal mischief second degree.
• Leonard Ray Johnson, 44 of Fackler, was charged with promoting prison contraband, escape second degree, menacing, criminal mischief third degree and making terrorist threat.
SATURDAY, FEB. 12
• Joseph Michael Clem, 37 of Pisgah, was charged with possession of marijuana first degree.
• Dylan Cochran, 31 of Woodville, was ordered to serve five days in county jail.
• Richard Duncan, 20 of Guntersville, was arrested on two counts of bond forfeiture and charged with two counts of failure to appear.
• Austin Tyler Hardeman, 25 of Bryant, was charged with probation violation and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Christopher James Mershon, 50 of Stevenson, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with four counts of failure to pay.
• Hunter Kane Nelson, 22 of Bryant, was charged with domestic violence by strangulation, domestic violence third degree reckless endangerment and domestic violence third degree assault.
• Calvin Emanuel Stewart, 44 of Hollywood, was charged with probation violation.
SUNDAY, FEB. 13
• Joseph Michael Clem, 37 of Pisgah, was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Richard Duncan, 20 of Guntersville, was arrested on two counts of bond removal.
• Terry Lamar McKinney, 61 of Valley Head, was charged with DUI.
• Lacy Erin Parnell, 34 of Scottsboro, was charged with a drug court violation.
• Charlie Lee Rutledge, 58 of Stevenson, was arrested on a bond forfeiture and charged with failure to appear.
• Christopher Wallace, 37 of Stevenson, was charged with being a fugitive from justice.
MONDAY, FEB. 14
• Benjamin Terry Linville, 43 of Dutton, was arrested on an amended bond revocation and two counts of bond revocation.
• Kevin Lee Little, 41 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a bond revocation.
• Roy Anthony Baker, 47 of Higdon, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• John Daniel Campbell, 41 of Flat Rock, was charged with criminal trespassing second degree, possession of a forged instrument and receiving stolen property first degree.
• Gary Gibbons, 62 of Pisgah, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Noumory Koivogui, 29 of Memphis, Tennessee, was charged with attempt to elude.
• Stephanie Nicole Monk, 23 of Bridgeport, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession with intent to distribute.
• Dustin Ray Payne, 39 of Huntsville, was charged with failure to appear.
• Melinda D. Pell, 36 of Flat Rock, was charged with criminal trespassing second degree and two counts of failure to appear.
• Joey Phillips, 25 of Scottsboro, was charged with two counts of domestic violence third degree.
• Dustin Shea Wade, 38 of Flat Rock, was charged with two counts of attempt to elude, reckless driving, criminal mischief third degree, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana second degree and reckless endangerment.
• Robert S. White, 34 of South Pittsburg, Tennessee, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession with intent to distribute.
Scottsboro Police Department
ARRESTS
SUNDAY, FEB. 13
• Robert Joseph Browder, 56 of Scottsboro, was charged with three counts of failure to appear.
MONDAY, FEB. 14
• Demarious Williamson, 32 of Scottsboro, was charged with criminal trespassing first degree.
