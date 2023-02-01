Sharp HOF

Jody Franklin, former President, Alabama Auto Racing Pioneers, presenting the plaque and medallion honoring Red Sharp to Grady Thornton, representing the Sharp family.

 Photo Courtesy of Daniel Topping

On Jan.14, 2023  Oakley “Red” Sharp became the first Jackson County citizen to be inducted into the Alabama Auto Racing Pioneers’ Hall of Fame one of eight men recognized in the 2022 group. The information below was in the hall of fame program and was used to introduce Red Sharp and highlight his role in Alabama auto racing.

In the early 1950s, Red Sharp owned a dirt track in the Scottsboro area. His stint as a driver included competing at his track and such places as Huntsville , Winchester, Tennessee, Rome, Georgia and other northwest Georgia tracks.

