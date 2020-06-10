The Scottsboro City Council approved the bid to pave Snodgrass Road and Gant Road at its regular meeting Monday evening.
The bid was awarded to Whitaker Contracting Company out of Guntersville. The project will cost $420,610.86. Councilman Greg Mashburn asked when Whitaker would be able to start the project. Mayor Robin Shelton said City Engineer Josh Little had spoken with Whitaker and said the project would likely start around the first part of August.
This project has been a point of discussion for a little while in council meetings. Shelton said the city applied for two grants to try and offset the cost of the project, but the city did not receive either grant. Shelton said the city was already planning on paving the roads.
The road will be a scrub seal pavement rather than a regular pavement. The city received an alternate quote for the regular pavement of Snodgrass and Gant Roads that was $260,000 more than the scrub seal pavement. The scrub seal application is the same that is on East Willow Street. Shelton called it an upgrade from tar and gravel but not the final asphalt.
He said the scrub seal will be an improvement on what is there, and the city might be able to cover it with a layer of asphalt. He said the concerning thing is the heavy equipment that travels Snodgrass and Gant from Jackson County Public Works.
Council President Patrick Stewart said the paving of Snodgrass and Gant Roads has been a top priority since last year. He said the project is long overdue, and he is glad to see the roads being paved.
Stewart said the city will continue to better the conditions of its roads, and he encourages citizens to call the city or council members to let them know what roads need to be paved.
