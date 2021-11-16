Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
ARRESTS
FRIDAY, NOV. 12
• Katrina Renae Manning, 45 of Hollywood, was charged with domestic violence third degree assault.
• Michael Dylan Golden, 23 of Stevenson, was arrested on warrants.
• Eddie James Edwards, 37 of Hollywood, was charged with domestic violence third degree.
• William James Ingle, 29, was arrested on three counts of bond removal.
• Jason Wallace, 39 of Stevenson, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Joshua Walden, 30 of Oneonta, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Chadwick Garland Cavin, 45 of Tarrant, was charged with obstructing justice.
• Brandon Wesley Elders, 28 of Stevenson, was charged with failure to pay.
• Amanda Nicole Guffey, 44 of Section, was charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication.
• Jerius Hutchins, 46 of Stevenson, was charged with failure to pay.
• Wayne Ishaun Lynn, 35 of Stevenson, was charged with theft of property first degree and theft of property third degree.
• Tabitha Ann Maynor, 32 of Fackler, was arrested on two counts of bond forfeiture and two counts of bond removal and charged with failure to appear.
• Christina Marie McGill, 35 of Section, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Codi Olinger, 29 of Henagar, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
• Austin Blake Price, 29 of Stevenson, was arrested on a bond revocation and charged with failure to pay.
• Joshua Eric Wilbanks, 29 of Scottsboro, was charged with two counts of failure to pay and failure to appear.
SATURDAY, NOV. 13
• Riley Wayne Hastings, 19 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and carrying a pistol without a permit.
• Ronald Anthony Phillips, 44 of Higdon, was charged with failure to appear.
SUNDAY, NOV. 14
• James Parrish Bartlett, 46 of Arab, was arrested on a bond revocation.
• James Wilson Durham, 36 of Section, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of open container law.
• Nicholas Keith Holland, 36 of Arab, was charged with receiving stolen property first degree.
• Leland Moser, 18 of Scottsboro, was charged with assault second degree.
• Leslie Allen Williams, 44 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and illegal possession of prescription drugs.
MONDAY, NOV. 15
• Robin Otinger, 25 of Rainsville, was returned to county jail from rehab.
• Christopher Shawn Bowman, 46 of Whitwell, Tennessee, was charged with violation of protection from abuse order.
• Mason Noel Plunk, 36 of Pisgah, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Brandon Johnson, 33 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Ronnie Davis, 40 of Section, was arrested on three counts of probation revocation and charged with failure to appear.
• Sueann Marie Magnus, 40 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a using false identification to obstruct justice warrant.
Scottsboro Police Department
ARRESTS
FRIDAY, NOV. 12
• Joey Wayne McElyea, 57 of Attalla, was charged with public intoxication.
SATURDAY, NOV. 13
• Leland Tyran Moser, 18 of Scottsboro, was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
• Paul Hansel Reed II, 42 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
SUNDAY, NOV. 14
MONDAY, NOV. 15
• Tammy McAbee, 50 of Scottsboro, was charged with DUI.
• Joey Wayne McElyea, 57 of Attalla, was charged with failure to appear.
• Darrion Ray Williams, 26 of Scottsboro, was charged with domestic violence.
