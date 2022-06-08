A single-vehicle crash Saturday, June 4 has claimed the life of a Huntland, Tennessee man.
According to state troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division, Jason S. Hall, 42, was fatally injured when the 2002 Honda Fourtrax ATV that he was operating left the roadway and struck a tree.
Hall was pronounced deceased at the scene. The crash occurred on Alabama Highway 65, approximately 10 miles north of Princeton, at approximately 2 p.m.
Troopers continue to investigate the wreck.
