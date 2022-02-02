US Congressman Barry Moore, who serves Alabama’s 2nd Congressional District, toured the Polymer Industries manufacturing plant in Henagar on Jan. 26 during a recent visit to Alabama from Washington D.C.
Moore was able to see the latest manufacturing technology for high-performance plastics and understand how products manufactured here in Alabama are used in numerous markets across the world for infrastructure, manufacturing, food and agriculture industries.
“The polyolefin and mechanical products manufactured by Polymer Industries are used in the top manufacturing, transportation and construction projects across the country,” said Deborah Ragsdale, director of relations at Polymer Industries and also president of for the International Association of Plastics Distribution. “It is important for our leaders to understand the role of our local manufacturing facilities play in a national and worldwide market.”
