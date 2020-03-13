Kimberly Paris Coates, who was denied a place on the Democratic Primary ballot in March, will still get her chance to run against Jackson County Superintendent of Education Kevin Dukes.
Coates will be on the November General Election ballots as a an independent.
Circuit Judge Jenifer Holt ordered that as long as Coates meets all qualifications required by law to be listed as an independent, she can run.
“The probate judge is not prohibited from certifying her named to the Alabama Secretary of State to be included on the General Election ballot as a non-party affiliated candidate for that position,” said Holt.
Last December, Holt ruled that Probate Judge Victor Manning was prohibited from placing Coates on the election ballot as a Democrat.
At the time, the local Republican party argued that Coates did not file the required certification from the State Department of Education before the deadline for qualification for the primary elections, which was on Nov. 8, 2019.
Holt ruled that Coates failed to submit a signed certificate by the state superintendent that she holds a certificate of administration and supervision as required by the law prescribing the qualifications of a county superintendent of education by the deadline.
Coates said, during that December hearing, that she chose to run for the political position on the last day of qualifying, and then spent a month trying to get the certification letter to give to Manning.
“An opponent or not, we are making great strides,” said Dukes. “And we will continue to make our school system the best it can be.”
Attempts to reach Coates Friday morning were unsuccessful.
The general election will be held Tuesday, Nov. 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.