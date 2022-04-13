On Tuesday, the city of Scottsboro hosted its annual State of the City announcement at Goose Pond Civic Center. During his speech, Mayor Jim McCamy touched on the projects the city has passed throughout the year, with an emphasis on the growth seen by the city in the past two years especially and how the city plans on maintaining and increasing that growth in the years to come.
McCamy showed slides that listed the revenue for the city from the 2021 fiscal year and how it compares to the numbers they’ve gained so far in 2022. For sales tax, the city got $12.2 million dollars in 2021 and, as of March 31, has gained $6.6 million in 2022, just under $1 million above the budgeted revenue. The city gained $1.36 million in property taxes in 2021, which has already been bested by the $1.4 million gained in 2022 as of March 31, particularly due to property tax valuation being increased by the state. The city made $1.1 million in business licenses in 2021, which has again already been beaten by the $1.2 million made in 2022 as of March 31.
McCamy also announced that the city has an A+ bond rating, the highest possible rating for cities of Scottsboro’s size.
McCamy explained the importance of maintaining current industries as well as adding new ones, announcing that several companies are already looking to hire new employees, filling existing openings and that the city has been contacted by multiple industries about more possible expansions.
“2022 is poised to be a great year for Scottsboro,” McCamy said.
To track retail growth, McCamy displayed total investments. In 2020, there were 11 projects invested $1.9 million. In 2021, 26 projects invested $34.5 million. Of the 2021 developments, Shops of Scottsboro played its part in this investment well, though McCamy ensured “it’s not all of it.” McCamy then announced the tentative opening of Oct. 18 for the new Shops of Scottsboro, which will feature Publix, TJ Maxx, Pet Depot, Tidal Wave Car Wash and Cadence Bank.
McCamy also announced that Whataburger has closed on the property formerly housing No. 1 China Buffet on Wednesday.
While announcing all of this improved development for Scottsboro, McCamy stressed the importance of its citizens to always put its best foot forward.
“Every one of you here today have a role in economic development,” McCamy said. “Whether its industrial or retail, prospects evaluate every place that they want to go. They come into our community, drive our streets, talk to people in restaurants, convenience stores, they read our newspapers and they read Facebook. They know everything about us before we know they’re interested or even here and that’s significant because we don’t know who we may have lost that we didn’t know we had a shot at.”
McCamy then updated the audience on the city’s partnership with the Singing River Trail and Tennessee RiverLine, hoping to connect the two in order “to provide endless recreational opportunities and experiences. McCamy announced that Jackson County will soon be added Launch 2035. Along with Madison, Limestone and Morgan counties, Launch 2035 is a regional partnership that will rethink and imagine the regions’ economy by 2035.
In closing, McCamy thanked Scottsboro’s employees and citizens for allowing him to represent the city and asks for continued support as the city continues its pursuit of retail and industrial growth.
“I’ve delivered a lot of positive information today, but along with that there will continue to be challenges. We will continue to meet those challenges through communication, collaboration, cooperation and solid partnerships,” McCamy said. “Thank you all, may God bless you and may God bless Scottsboro.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.