The Mountain Lakes Chamber of Commerce has announced that 58 local businesses have been awarded a Small Business Relief Fund grant.
Chamber President and CEO Rick Roden said the grants wouldn’t have been possible without the following community partners: Google, Regions Bank, The Well Scottsboro, Avans Machine, Redstone Federal Credit Union, Taylor Manufacturing, Maples Rugs, Builders Supply, Robert Traut, Mary K. Carlton, Jackson County Economic Development Authority, multiple cities (Bridgeport, Scottsboro, Section, Stevenson and Woodville), Jackson County Commission and several individuals represented on the Mountain Lakes Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors.
Roden said the group was able to raise $56, 850 to be distributed among the 58 applicants who qualified for aid.
“As the COVID-19 pandemic progressed, we quickly recognized that small businesses in our community were going to be hardest hit,” said Roden. “We started reaching out to potential donors very early on, and we are so grateful to those who quickly contributed to the relief fund.”
Roden said hopefully the much needed dollars will help local businesses survive the crisis and continue to thrive.
“Thank you to all of our partners who helped make this possible,” added Roden.
Award letters have been mailed out to each recipient. The Chamber will begin distributing funds as soon as recipients return their required paperwork.
