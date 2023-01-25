Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
ARRESTS
FRIDAY, JAN. 20
• Kimberly Diane Arnold, 38 of Huntsville, was charged with criminal trespassing third degree.
• Tony Lee Lester, 32 of Pisgah, was charged with failure to appear and failure to pay.
• Selena Ann Pineda, 46 of Chattanooga, Tennessee, was arrested on a fugitive warrant and charged with 10 counts of theft of property third degree, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Joseph Wayne Redden, 51 of Pisgah, was arrested on a bond forfeiture and bond removal and charged with failure to appear.
• Nathan Curtis Heinricy, 49 of Dutton, was arrested on a fugitive warrant.
SATURDAY, JAN. 21
• Brannon Wade Skyles, 32 of Henagar, was charged with domestic violence, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Ronald Russel Cartee, 63 of Moulton, was arrested on five counts of bond forfeiture and bond removal and charged with five counts of failure to appear.
• Tammy Caprice Jones, 50 of Henagar, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• David Franklin Neal, 59 of Henagar, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• John Wayne Kirby, 36 of Scottsboro, was charged with six counts of failure to pay.
• Melandie Kay Payne, 42 of Henagar, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with failure to pay, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
SUNDAY, JAN. 22
• Jason Glenn Wilborn, 42 of Calhoun, Tennessee, was charged with public intoxication.
• Eugene Henry Evans Jr., 47 of Bryant, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest.
• Tyrus Ahmad Jackson, 21 of Stevenson, was charged with possession of marijuana first degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Ashley Wayne Kimbrell, 43 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a bond revocation.
MONDAY, JAN. 23
• Charles Allen Hicks, 52 of Bryant, was charged with violation of release order.
• Daniel Tucker Nelson, 39 of Jasper, Tennessee, was charged with failure to appear.
• Eric Leon Cheatom, 45 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
• April Darnell Steele, 45 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to pay.
• Harley Eugene Downs, 30 of Warrior, was arrested on a probation revocation.
Scottsboro Police Department
ARRESTS
MONDAY, JAN. 16
• April Blansit, 39 of Huntsville, was charged with theft fourth degree (shoplifting).
• Jessica Young, 26 of Rainsville, was charged with failure to appear.
TUESDAY, JAN. 17
• Johnathan Taylor, 29 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Evan Gage Bone, 24 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Charles Allen Hicks, 52 of Bryant, was charged with theft fourth degree (shoplifting).
• Cody Lane Hawkins, 37 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana second degree.
• Maurice Doss, 35 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 18
• Steven Louis Vance, 57, was charged with domestic violence third degree.
• Leslie Wade Davis, 53 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and receiving stolen property fourth degree.
• Tyler Evett, 21 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• James Tyler Wilson, 29 of Dutton, was charged with failure to appear.
• Wayne Daniel Moore, 51 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Kathrin Dubose, 50 of Scottsboro, was charged with public intoxication and disorderly conduct.
THURSDAY, JAN. 19
• Robert Sherrell, 57 of Woodville, was ordered to serve 24 hours in city jail.
• Paul Bradford, 62 of Scottsboro, was ordered to serve 90 days in city jail.
• Christopher Hitt, 34 of Scottsboro, was ordered to serve 30 days in city jail.
• Christopher Lee Smith, 32 of Dutton, was ordered to serve 30 days in city jail.
• Stacy Lynn Berry, 37 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
