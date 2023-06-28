During last week’s Scottsboro Board of Education work session, Superintendent Amy Childress presented the vision, mission, and goals for 2023-2024. At the next board meeting, she will be providing some data to go along with this.
The vision is to inspire, challenge, empower every student every day. The mission is to create and nurture a culture of high expectations that inspires individual excellence.
“We review data all the time,” said Childress. “We are constantly looking at ways we can empower our students.”
One of the goals is to have at least 65% of the students demonstrate proficiency on the standardized and/or benchmark assessments in Reading and Math in the spring. This will be accomplished through innovative teaching and ongoing tiered student support.
Childress addressed college, career, and workforce readiness which is being emphasized more each year. The system will increase real-world learning opportunities including embedding digital literacy standards with daily instruction in all grades. They will call on some of their business and industry partners to help with some school-wide activities.
It is important to provide a safe and supportive learning environment for all students. Scottsboro City Schools will collaboratively develop and implement plans to create such environments. The plan will support an employee wellness program and training to help meet behavioral and social emotional needs of students. Childress hopes that this will lead to better student and staff attendance and reduce the number of discipline incidents by at least 10% when compared to the previous year.
Childress praised the faculty and staff of the city schools calling them team driven and committed to creating and nurturing a culture of high expectations that inspires individual excellence. A district leadership academy will be implemented as an initiative to continue to build a capacity of instructional leaders at both the school and district levels.
“We cannot educate our students alone,” said Childress. “Education is a shared responsibility between parents, students, and educators. It takes a village.”
The 2023-2024 plan will focus on overall academic achievement and growth. It will target professional development designed to improve identified academic outcomes in a safe and supportive learning environment.
“We need to support the whole child,” said Childress. “We do a great job of knowing our kids in Scottsboro City Schools.”
Concerning staffing, Childress said, “We are in good shape compared to the rest of the state.”
Other items discussed at the work session included virtual learning, some contracts, and progress on a couple of projects. Virtual learning will only be offered for grades 9-12 unless there is a medical need for a younger student. Childress emphasized the need for students to be in the classroom where they can receive instruction from their teachers.
There has been some delay due to rain with the Caldwell Elementary expansion project, but the contractors say things are moving right along. The Redstone project at Scottsboro High School is moving in the right direction to be completed for the start of the school year. Principal Brad Dudley said that so far one teacher and 20 students have been trained to work at the school’s Redstone branch.
The STAR (Students and Teachers for Academic Recognition) programs for next year will be moved to after school. It is hoped that this will allow more parents an opportunity to see their students recognized. “We have one ceremony in the fall and another in the spring,” explained Dudley. “All parents deserve the opportunity to see their child honored.”
