Gas prices in Alabama have risen 10.9 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.98 per gallon, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 3,348 stations in Alabama.
Gas prices in Alabama are 14.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.09 higher than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Alabama is priced at $2.42 per gallon, while the most expensive is $3.49 per gallon, a difference of $1.07 per gallon.
“Last week saw oil prices advance to their highest in seven years, with a barrel of West Texas intermediate crude oil surpassing the critical $80 per barrel level,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for Gas Buddy. “The nation’s gas prices were also pushed to their highest since 2014, all on OPEC’s decision not to raise production more than it already agreed to in July.”
Haan said the OPEC decision caused an immediate reaction in oil prices, and amidst what is turning into a global energy crunch, motorists are now spending over $400 million more on gasoline every single day than they were just a year ago.
“The problems continue to relate to a surge in demand as the global economy recovers, combined with deep cuts to production from early in the pandemic,” said Haan. “If Americans can’t slow their appetite for fuels, we’ve got no place for prices to go but up.”
