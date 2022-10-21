“We as Alabamians see education as our most important thing the government does,” Ryan Hankins, executive director of PARCA (Public Affairs Research Council of Alabama) told those attending the inaugural State of Education Address for Jackson County this week.
Rankins spoke mostly about the combined systems of Scottsboro City and Jackson County. He was followed by Jackson County Superintendent Jason Davidson, Scottsboro City Superintendent Amy Childress and Northeast Alabama Community College President Dr. David Campbell speaking about their systems.
The combined systems have an aggregated high school graduation rate of 96 percent with 87 percent college and career ready. This is one of the highest in the state.
A lot of attention has been given to math scores lately because most students in the state are behind in this area. The combined systems have a 32 percent math proficiency across grades 3-8. Hankins pointed out that typically math scores decrease in eighth grade, but this is not the case in Jackson County. Math is the area where students need to improve on the ACT given to high school juniors.
“The systems are doing a great job getting students college and career ready,” said Hankins. The ACT Readiness is second in the region.
“In dual enrollment courses 44 percent of the students score a B or better. The innovations you are making are paying off,” added Hankins. “The systems have room to grow but are doing some amazing things.”
“Education begins the very first day of kindergarten,” said Davidson. “We educate everybody across a large region.”
There are 17 schools in Jackson County. There is now a PreK class on all elementary campuses. Davidson emphasized the importance of every school employee in the education of the children.
EPCOT (Earnest Pruett Center of Technology) has 11 career technical programs. Students from Scottsboro High School are welcome to attend starting in the tenth grade. Buses run daily from each county high school to get students to and from EPCOT.
Davidson outlined the goals of the Jackson County System with ABC. The A includes all students. The importance of regular attendance is stressed. “We want a safe, secure, and welcoming culture for all students.”
Part of the B is being proficient in reading and math. The STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics) activities are a fun way to get students involved in learning.
C stands for College and Career Readiness. “We have a 97.6 percent graduation rate with that same percent being college and career ready. Dual enrollment and AP courses are also available.”
“We must be innovative every day. We try to do better each day,” stated Davidson.
Due to the event of the pandemic and students missing school and being virtual, Davidson knows there is a huge learning gap. They are working on those issues. There are also some other things students missed the last couple of years including field trips and actually eating in the lunch room. Those things are back.
“We continue to strengthen our programs,” concluded Davidson. He spoke of the Jackson County Innovation Center and Career Academy being built across from EPCOT. This facility will have room for Jackson County to do their own training and will have multiple resource areas.
Childress said, “We begin with the end in mind. We want to make sure that our students are prepared.”
Childress named goals in academics, behavioral, wellness, and continuous improvement based on needs of the whole child. “Our vision to inspire, challenge, and empower every student every day is at the forefront of everything we do.”
“Academically, we are not where we want to be, but we have the tools to continue to improve. We are happy to be trending to a new normal.”
“We try to reduce instances that remove students from class. We look at positive strategies to encourage the student.”
“We want everybody to be safe at school every day,” emphasized Childress. Each city school has a school resource officer.
Scottsboro schools work for continuous improvement. There are plans for additions and improvements for some of the facilities.
“It is important to focus on the positives,” concluded Childress. “The arts, athletics, and academics all come together to support the student in the classroom.”
Northeast Alabama Community College is a top ranked community college with exceptional distinction among colleges across the country. It has an enrollment of 2,600 plus 2,00 non-credit students.
“We like to be active and involved,” said Campbell. “We want to do as much as we can.”
Campbell explained how students can save money by attending Northeast then transferring to a major university. “Our tuition is half of what the universities charge, and all of our courses transfer to the colleges across the state.”
Northeast was one of the first community colleges to offer dual enrollment. Today many students in our area finish high school with their associates degree along with their high school diploma.
The career tech courses lead to specific jobs and careers. Students can get a short term (20 plus hours) or a long term (30-40 hours) certificate. Google requires a 10 hour certificate just to apply. This is available at Northeast.
“We are always looking for ways to expand to serve our community,” said Campbell. In the near future there will be a state of the art workforce center at Northeast. Apprenticeships are popular with the college and area businesses.
“At our Innovative Center students can earn a certificate that shows them ready to work,” explained Campbell. “We have awarded 28 CDLs(commercial driver license).”
We are a national leader in workforce training,” concluded Campbell. “We like to think we are a strong boost to the local economy.”
This event was hosted by the Mountain Lakes Chamber of Commerce. Rick Roden, CEO and president of the Chamber, said, “It’s so important to have businesses and industries on the same page with education.”
“We would be remiss not to mention the late Kevin Dukes (former Jackson County Superintendent),” said Roden. “Kevin would have been delighted to be here today.”
