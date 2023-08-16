An honor student and athlete who is active in his school is this week’s outstanding youth. J. D. Martin is a senior at Pisgah High School.
This young man is a member of the Beta Club and was a participant in Jackson County Junior Leadership last year. He is the senior class president and served as vice president of his junior class.
J. D. is a member of the History Club and serves as treasurer. He is also a member of the Spanish Club and FCCLA (Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America).
This young athlete is a member of the Pisgah High School Varsity Football Team. He serves as a senior offensive lineman/linebacker. Last year’s team made it all the way to the Class 2A Semifinals. He is a two-time member of the ASWA All-State Team.
Math is J. D.’s favorite school subject. “I like the challenge and solving equations,” he adds.
J. D. was his school’s representative at Alabama Boys State over the summer. He has been presented the Sons of the Revolution History Award.
This top student would say to a freshman, “Get involved in a club and form relationships with your teachers.” He says that the best thing about his school is that the teachers truly care about Pisgah. “Mrs. Grant is a blessing because she always makes time for every student.”
After he graduates from high school, J. D. plans to attend the University of Alabama. He has not yet decided on his major field of study.
When this busy teen has free time, he likes to watch television, play video games, and take naps. He also enjoys hanging out with his friends. He says that his special talent is the ability to do hand stands.
The son of Livia Martin and Joe Martin, J. D. has one brother, J. C. His grandparents are Wilma Martin, Jose Medina and Jenny Remedins. The family h as a Boxer, a mutt, and a beautiful albino orange tabby cat.
J. D. attends Pisgah Baptist Church. There he is active with the youth and helps with landscaping and Vacation Bible School.
