Southern Torch is proud to announce Elizabeth (Beth) Law has accepted the position of Managing Editor of the Jackson County Sentinel. Her history with this paper has been full of success and enthusiasm for her job and her community.
Law joined the Sentinel in 2009 as a graphic designer after discovering her passion for art and design while at Auburn University.
She has earned several first place awards from the Alabama Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest in the Layout and Design category.
She went on to become the editor of Jackson magazine in 2017, bringing home the Alabama Press Association award for Magazine of the Year in 2020 along with a first place award in the best culinary feature category. Recently Jackson won first place for best themed issue for “The Wedding Issue” in 2022, among second and third place awards in other categories.
“Print design opened my mind to other creative media outlets such as writing and photography,” Law said. “I have enjoyed being the magazine editor for the past six years, and I am excited and honored to grow my role at the Sentinel.”
Law is a native of Jackson County.
“I am glad to call Jackson County my home and look forward to the opportunity to better serve our community,” she said. “I hope to continue creating products our readers can be proud of.”
Law and her husband Chris, who works for Builders Supply in Fort Payne and Scottsboro, have one daughter Eevie.
“I strive to grow relationships with all areas of the county and members of the community, and encourage anyone to reach out to just say hello or let me know how I can help you,” Law said.
She can be reached at beth.law@southerntorch.com.
“I would also like to express my appreciation of the Sentinel staff. The talent and diligence of our writers, contributors, photography correspondents and advertising team make up the backbone to our award-winning products,” Law said.
“Beth brings energy and creativity to the table and we believe she will be a great fit for the Jackson County office. Her leadership will be key as Southern Torch meshes our multiple media platforms together to deliver content that people care about and results that our advertisers expect,” stated Nick Jones, Southern Torch president.
Southern Torch is the parent company of the Jackson County Sentinel.
