High Country Toyota, in Scottsboro, will host a Halloween Trunk or Treat, a free family fun night, Saturday, Oct. 31, from 5-7 p.m.
“As a family-owned dealership, we recognize the importance of family and encourage family-oriented events,” said Alan Cox, general manager at High Country Toyota.
The festivities include a safe, supervised Halloween environment for everyone highlighted by trunks filled with sweet treats, refreshments, snacks, games and music as well as best costume contests with prizes for winning kids and adults alike.
“We know Halloween looks a little different this year, so we are providing a safe place for kids to dress up and get candy,” said Cox. “Halloween is a great time to host our local community in the spirit of the holiday. This event will be fun for all ages.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.