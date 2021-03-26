Jack Lovelady, president and chief executive officer at First Southern State Bank, has announced that Robert F. Cotner III and Renee Owens have joined the bank.
Cotner will serve as senior vice president/chief information officer for the bank and its 10 branches. Owens will serve as an assistant vice president/loan officer at the bank’s Crossville office.
Cotner brings over 25 years of experience as a senior IT leader to his new position after most recently serving in a similar position at FNB Bank. In addition to over 10 years in banking, he has worked for national companies such as Bissell, Nestle, OSF Hospital Network and Town and Country Bank.
Cotner is a veteran of the U.S. Army, who spent time at Fort Campbell, Kentucky with the 160th Special Operations Airborne Division during Desert Storm. He and his wife, Kim, have three children. They enjoy spending time sitting on the porch with family, listening to music and talking about the weather.
“Bob has earned an impressive reputation,” said Lovelady. “He has a deep understanding of information technology systems, and we know that he will be a strong asset to our leadership team.”
Owens joins First Southern with over 24 years of banking experience, after most recently serving as branch manager at the FNB Bank in Henagar.
She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Management from Athens State University and is a graduate of Ider High School.
She and her husband, Michael, have two sons: Jacob, a student at Cumberland School of Law, and Jared, a junior at Fort Payne High School. In her spare time, Owens is an avid reader, enjoys antiquing and spending time with her family.
“Renee is a seasoned DeKalb County banking professional,” said Lovelady. “We happily join her in welcoming customers old and new to our bank.”
Lovelady said the bank was delighted in adding both Costner and Owens to the First Southern family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.