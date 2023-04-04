This week’s outstanding youth is a busy young man who works part-time while attending high school. Tyran Rhoades is a junior at North Jackson High School.
Tyran is an honor student maintaining an A and B average. He is a member of the Beta Club.
This young man attends EPCOT (Earnest Pruett Center of Technology). He is enrolled in the Electrical Technology Program.
Tryan has participated in local competitions at EPCOT. He will be competing at the state level in motor controls.
Electrical tech is Tyran’s favorite school subject. He enjoys this subject because it is hands-on.
Tyran would say to upcoming freshmen, “Listen well and pay attention. Remember why you want better.”
When asked about his favorite thing about his school, he said, “Our school strives for setting good examples.”
“EPCOT is great because it offers hands-on trades and skills,” says Tyran.
This young man has a part-time job working at Jack’s in Stevenson. When he has free time, he enjoys sports.
Tyran already knows what his chosen career will be. He plans to be an electrician.
The son of Elizabeth Rhoades and Allen Rhoades, Tyran has a brother, David. The family pet is a dog named George.
