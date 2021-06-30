Jackson County Revenue Commissioner Jeff Arnold has been named the new president of the Alabama Association of Tax Administrators (AATA). Arnold was sworn in at the annual summer conference recently.
“It was a great honor for me to have been chosen by the association to represent the AATA as their president this year,” said Arnold. “I look forward to working with each one of the tax officials from around the state as we strive to do our jobs to the best of our abilities.”
The AATA’s members consist of elected and appointed tax officials from all 67 counties in Alabama, as well as supernumerary retired officials.
The purpose of the AATA is bring together by association, communication and organization, public officials who administer the ad valorem tax laws of Alabama; to provide for the exchange among the members of this Association of such information, ideas, techniques and procedures relating to the performance of their duties pursuant to the ad valorem tax and license tax laws and regulations of the State of Alabama, and to enhance the knowledge and improve the skills of the members; to elevate the standards of service to the public in the performance of such services; and in general, to promote improvements in the administration of the ad valorem tax and license tax laws of the State of Alabama, to increase the quantity and quality of the services and contributions which the members make to the public and to their communities, state and nation, and to promote improvements in the working conditions of their employees.
“My motto this year is ‘leave things better than you found them,’” said Arnold. “If we would each apply that to every aspect of our lives, we can make this whole world a better place.”
