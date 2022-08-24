Jackson County Sheriff
ARRESTS
FRIDAY, AUG. 19
• Michael Christopher Bailey, 49 of Section, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Tina Colquitt, 61 of Bridgeport, was arrested on two counts of bond forfeiture and charged with four counts of failure to appear.
• Jonathan Michael Thomas, 35 of Woodville, was charged with public intoxication.
• Benjamin John Oneal, 41 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with four counts of failure to appear.
• Jamie Elaine Hoffman, 40 of Flat Rock, was arrested on a bond revocation.
• Christopher John Jobe, 52 of Otto, North Carolina, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana second degree.
• James Edward Rollins Jr., 23 of Bridgeport, was arrested on a probation revocation.
SATURDAY, AUG. 20
• Olincer Becerra-Flores, 37 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a bond removal and two counts of bond forfeiture and charged with four counts of failure to appear.
• Jesse Joe Chastain, 34 of Dutton, was charged with domestic violence third degree assault.
• Nicholas Ryan Cornelison, 33 of Fackler, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Brittany McCloud, 35 of Stevenson, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of brass knuckles.
SUNDAY, AUG. 21
• Hanna Jade Evans, 22 of Pisgah, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Jacob Steven Garland, 35 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana second degree.
• Lorie Jean Bodine Glass, 40 of West Virginia, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with failure to appear.
• Angela Kyser, 43 of Hollywood, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Stacy Coleen Martin, 45 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with escape third degree.
• Dustin Ray Payne, 39 of Huntsville, was charged with failure to appear.
• Jonathan Michael Thomas, 35 of Woodville, was arrested on two counts of probation revocation.
MONDAY, AUG. 22
• Tyler Rayne Saint, 33 of Dutton, was charged with domestic violence third degree reckless endangerment.
• Christopher Lee Sargent, 39 of Pisgah, was charged with failure to appear.
• Heather Smith, 35 of Fyffe, was charged with negotiating a worthless negotiable instrument.
• Megan Gamble, 26 of Flat Rock, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Olincer Becerra-Flores, 37 of Scottsboro, was charged with negotiating a worthless negotiable instrument.
• Terry Hambrick, 34 of Skyline, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
• Pamela Lynn Massey, 41 of Fort Payne, was charged with possession of marijuana second degree.
• Bridget Ragland, 42 of Stevenson, was charged with failure to participate.
Scottsboro Police Department
ARRESTS
THURSDAY, AUG. 18
• Benjamin John Oneal, 41 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal trespassing.
• James Silvers, 22 of Chattanooga, Tennessee, was charged with being a fugitive from justice.
• Jared Dale Newman, 31 of Scottsboro, was charged with DUI and violation of open container law.
• Peyton Rothell, 18 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of marijuana second degree.
FRIDAY, AUG. 19
• Shellie Mae Rogers, 32 of Flat Rock, was arrested on a warrant.
SATURDAY, AUG. 20
• Nicholas Ryan Cornelison, 33 of Fackler, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Whitney Rae Potter, 27 of Fackler, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Harold Edward McCrary, 36 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a warrant.
• Gregory Allen Culver, 45 of Huntsville, was charged with failure to appear.
• Michael Travis Kephart, 44 of Hollywood, was charged with failure to appear.
SUNDAY, AUG. 21
• Jacob Steven Garland, 35 of Scottsboro, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana second degree.
MONDAY, AUG. 22
• Eric Caprice Linder, 31 of Scottsboro, was charged with attempt to elude and failure to appear.
• Heather Marie Smith, 35 of Fyffe, was charged with theft fourth degree.
• Luke Franklin Crockett, 32 of Scottsboro, was charged with fleeing to elude.
