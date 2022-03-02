Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
ARRESTS
FRIDAY, FEB. 25
• Evan Robert Fraker, 34 of Flat Rock, was charged with two counts of failure to appear and failure to pay.
• Bridget Lawhorne, 27 of Bridgeport, was ordered to serve 10 days in county jail.
• Chad Ryan McCay, 30 of Cullman, was charged with DUI.
• Sherman Wayne Smith, 33 of Bridgeport, was charged with domestic violence third degree harassment, public intoxication, resisting arrest and assault second degree (law enforcement).
• Jeffrey Elbert Townsel, 59 of Fort Payne, was arrested on a probation revocation.
SATURDAY, FEB. 26
• Aaron Jameson Black, 28 of Woodville, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Bryan Keith Scott, 52 of Skyline, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Sammy Ray Sisk, 54 of Scottsboro, was charged with three counts of sexual abuse first degree and sexual abuse of a child under 12.
• Danan Wayne Wells, 24 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to pay.
• Bryan Neal Thompson, 42 of Owens Cross Roads, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
SUNDAY, FEB. 27
• Winston Michael D. Parson, 31 of Pisgah, was charged with public intoxication and illegal possession of alcoholic beverages.
MONDAY, FEB. 28
• Darryl Wayne Murphy, 56 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to pay.
• John Daniel Campbell, 41 of Flat Rock, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Adam M. Berry, 27 of Rainsville, was charged with three counts of failure to appear.
• Phillip Dodson, 44, was arrested on a two counts of bond forfeiture and charged with two counts of failure to appear.
• Samuel Joseph Hook, 32 of Cullman, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and illegal possession of a credit/debit card.
• Christopher Brandon Jeffery, 36 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a bond revocation and charged with failure to appear.
• Frank Shultz, 25 of Stevenson, was arrested on a bond removal.
• John Terry Westmoreland, 61 of Woodville, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with failure to appear.
Scottsboro Police Department
ARRESTS
FRIDAY, FEB. 25
• William David Garner, 43 of Hollywood, was charged with failure to appear.
• Randall Jay Dukes, 45 of Section, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
• Melinda Benson Davis, of Rainsville, was arrested on a warrant.
SATURDAY, FEB. 26
• Paul Hutchins, 35 of Scottsboro, was charged with domestic violence third degree.
• Jason Bearden, 39 of Scottsboro, was charged with public intoxication.
SUNDAY, FEB. 27
• Sefora Dian, 21 of Fort Payne, was charged with DUI.
MONDAY, FEB. 28
• Samuel Joseph Hook, 32 of Cullman, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and illegal possession of a credit/debit card.
