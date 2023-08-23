Constantine Esper, 14, of Skyline was visiting family in Idaho. While out one day on July 20, he sees a car theft suspect hiding from a pursuing police officer. When the officer passed by, the suspect started to run away. He and several other juveniles decided to pursue the car thief on foot while trying to alert other officers. After chasing him down for a few blocks and hopping several fences around the neighborhood, the criminal finally gave in and the group was able to get him to a police officer, where the criminal was officially arrested.
“We shouted to the officer that (the suspect) was right there because we saw him hiding behind a car. The officer missed him and went down past him. We were like ‘are we going to chase him’ and (a few of us started chasing him),” Esper said. “Two of them went around the houses while we followed him over the fences.”
After chasing the suspect for several blocks, the group chased the suspect into an alleyway with a dead end, where they caught their breath and apprehended the suspect. The suspect then gave Esper his hat, saying to keep it as a souvenir. Though Esper would have to give it back to the officers.
The officer on the scene commended the boys on their work. When Esper told his family about what happened, they were excited for him, while also telling him to exercise some caution in the future.
“The criminal was like ‘you guys did a good job’ and the officer said the same thing, telling us we did a good job after he had put the criminal in his truck so he couldn’t get away,” Esper said.
While his family was happy to hear of his work, they also advised him to be more cautious in the future about chasing a criminal.
“(My thought was) if he had a gun, we would have heard it, if he had a knife, oh well,” Esper said.
On Aug. 8, Esper and the other juveniles was presented a certificate of appreciation from the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office, before headed home to Skyline on Aug. 11
“It was really wild until the very end where everything started to calm down,” Esper said. “It would’ve been cool (to keep the hat). This whole situation will be quite the story to tell later.”
