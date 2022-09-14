In a presentation, Brent Miller ran down the improvements being made to this year’s BBQ festival, including three free shuttle routes to the festival with signage, more bathrooms located on site and already 130 to 140 vendors signed up this year, 30 to 40 more than last year and 30 teams signed up so far for the BBQ kickoff and expecting 40 teams.

“After sending out some messages to the contestants, vendors and visitors, we wanted to know how we can improve this year’s festival. One was more restrooms, we had 15 last year, now we have 50 and another was parking. No one knew where to park, they were parking illegally in a lot of places in a lot of different places and private lots around the square,” Miller said.

