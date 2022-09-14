In a presentation, Brent Miller ran down the improvements being made to this year’s BBQ festival, including three free shuttle routes to the festival with signage, more bathrooms located on site and already 130 to 140 vendors signed up this year, 30 to 40 more than last year and 30 teams signed up so far for the BBQ kickoff and expecting 40 teams.
“After sending out some messages to the contestants, vendors and visitors, we wanted to know how we can improve this year’s festival. One was more restrooms, we had 15 last year, now we have 50 and another was parking. No one knew where to park, they were parking illegally in a lot of places in a lot of different places and private lots around the square,” Miller said.
For the shuttle routes, Miller said that one would run from a corner of the square to Unclaimed Baggage, another one will run down Broad Street with several marked stops starting at Patches Merchant Emporium and the final shuttle would run down Scott Street with marked stops starting at Caldwell Elementary School and Carter Gym. The map will be heavily advertised on their website scottsborobbqfestival.com and on social media.
This year’s festival will include the Backyard BBQ competition, the Kids-Q competition for kids ages seven to 12 to grill a burger, the People’s Choice Competition, where visitors can purchase tickets to sample and vote on contestant’s boston butt or dessert, a cornhole tournament, the Barq-Off Dog Parade, the car show and their beer garden located on the square.
