Renowned comedian Ernie Kennamer will take the state at the Scottsboro-Jackson County Heritage Museum on June 24, 2023, from 7-9 p.m.
Hailing from the heart of Alabama, Kennamer's unique Southern charm and wit have captivated audiences nationwide. Now, he returns to his roots to deliver an evening of comedy to his hometown of Scottsboro.
Doors will open at 6:15 p.m. and the show begins at 7 p.m. From hilarious anecdotes about his Southern upbringing to sharp-witted observations about everyday life.
"We are thrilled to welcome Ernie Kennamer back to our community for this special night of laughter," says Jennifer Petty, Director of the Scottsboro-Jackson County Heritage Museum. "Ernie's humor is relatable, warm, and filled with an infectious joy that will leave our guests with smiles on their faces and memories to last a lifetime."
Attendees will have the opportunity to explore the rich history and cultural heritage showcased at the museum before the show. The Scottsboro-Jackson County Heritage Museum features exhibits, artifacts and stories that offer a glimpse into the area's past.
Tickets for the event are $30 and can be purchased exclusively from the Scottsboro-Jackson County Heritage Museum. No tickets will be sold at the door. Tickets can be purchased at the Scottsboro-Jackson Heritage Center (208 South Houston Street) each day from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. The Scottsboro-Jackson Heritage Center is a 501c3 organization and your tickets are tax-deductible, and you can request a receipt at time of purchase. Proceeds from the event benefit the Scottsboro-Jackson Heritage Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.