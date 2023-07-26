Scottsboro City Schools Superintendent Amy Childress presented goals and cited achievements during the July work session. She said that she is proud of the gains being made, but “We are not exactly where we want to be”.
All kindergarten students met benchmark proficiency on their spring STAR assessment. “This is a huge accomplishment,” said Childress. “To have all students make proficiency is not an easy task.”
Third grade reading proiciency was at 79,1% in 2022. This past year the original ACAP score showed 83.7%. However, that has increased to 95.3% following the Summer Reading Camp. Caldwell Principal Zac Holt said that 28 third graders did not pass the ACAP in the spring, and all of these students were invited to attend the summer camp. Of the 18 students who came to the summer camp and took the ACAP supplement test, 11 passed. This increased the proficiency score. “This is a truer reflection of what is going on at Caldwell,” he added.
In presenting the Caldwell scores, Childress said, “Overall these are strong scores. It is a true reflection as to what teachers are doing every day.” She added,
Collins Intermediate School STAR reflects growth as students are tested at the beginning then at the end of the school year. All three grades reflected over a year’s growth with the fourth and fifth grades showing one year and one month and the sixth grade showing one year and six months. “This shows what we are doing is working, and I am very proud of it,” said Childress.
Scottsboro Junior High School was one of only three schools in the state to be named a School of Excellence in 2002. They were named a School of Distinction in 2023. “We’re right on track,” said Childress. “This tells us a lot about our accomplishments and gains.”
“The ACT score for Scottsboro High School juniors is really strong,” said Childress. “This is something to be proud of.” The state average for the ACT in 2023 was 17.69, and the average for SHS juniors was 19.2. Every junior, not just the ones planning to attend college, are required by the state to take the ACT.
Scottsboro High School has the most dual enrollment students among the 23 schools who have students taking courses through Northeast Alabama Community College. Recently released scores from the spring AP courses exam showed that 23 out of 26 students passed in Literature, and 15 of 15 passed in Calculus. Many of these students were among those who accepted $4 million in scholarships in 2023. “We are super proud of their accomplishments,” stated Childress. More AP classes will be added this year.
There is a place for both dual enrollment and AP classes at SHS. “Both are great options,” said Childress. “It is up to the students and their parents to decide what works best for them.”
The well-being of Scottsboro City School employees is also important. In a survey about programs or seminars that interested employees, over 50% expressed an interest in exercise and physical fitness. There were 55.4% of the employees who said they often feel burned out, so Childress is looking for ways to address that. It was no surprise then that stress management had about a 36% reply. The other categories were nutrition, weight management, financial guidance, social and community activities, and learning opportunities.
School attendance is also a concern because attendance is directly related to academic success. Statistics show that the more absences a student has, the less likely he/she will graduate. The possibility that a freshman who has more than 10 absences will graduate drops below 50%. There were 238 students with chronic absenteeism during the 2022-2023 school year. The school system is looking for practices to increase and encourage attendance. They are also concerned with the increase in disciplinary actions.
The final goal presented by Childress concerns building and sustaining an oriented, team-driven staff. “Continuity is important in the classroom,” she said. There is a need to keep veteran teachers and administrators. Anyone with three or fewer years in their current position is considered a novice.
Childress also presented the Strategic Plan Development timeline starting in August and continuing through June of 2024. At that time, a new plan to be implemented in the 2024-2025 school year needs to be in place.
“It should be the goal of every stakeholder to leave Scottsboro City Schools in a better place than we found it,” concluded Childress.
