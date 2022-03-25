Cathedral Caverns State Park sits in one of Alabama’s most pristine and undeveloped areas, making it a desirable getaway for many families.
There was just one problem – a small number of campsites. Until now.
Cathedral Caverns officially unveiled its new campground Wednesday with a ceremonial ribbon-cutting attended by several state officials and legislators, as well as local government and business leaders.
“This new campground definitely provides a fantastic way for visitors to enjoy northeast Alabama and visit the amazing sights at Cathedral Caverns,” Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Commissioner Chris Blankenship said. “Now more visitors can explore the caverns, hike the trails and enjoy multipole days of great outdoor recreational opportunities at this beautiful park."
The new campground features 25 full-service campsites with 50/30 AMP power, as well as water and sewer service. All of the sites, which average 15 feet wide by 55 feet deep, include a picnic table, fire ring and grill. The sites also have large offsets to accommodate slide-outs.
The campground project was partially funded through a grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission, which was administered by the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA).
“We all know more people have been flocking to the outdoors as an escape from the pandemic, but a lack of camping options has limited some people from getting out as much as they would like,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. “ADECA is pleased to play a role in this project which will provide a new option and more spaces for camping right here in northeast Alabama.”
Construction for the Cathedral Caverns campground expansion began in November 2020 and concluded in December 2021. Park staff report that visitors have complimented the new campground for its amenities.
Reservations for the campground can be made online at https://www.alapark.com/reservations.
“We believe this is one of the marquee campgrounds in northeast Alabama and the Tennessee Valley,” said State Parks Director Greg Lein, “and we’re appreciative of ADECA for helping us secure funding for it. This project again shows that Alabama State Parks remains committed to providing first-class accommodations for all of our visitors.”
