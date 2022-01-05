Qualifying for the 2022 Alabama Republican Party Primary began Tuesday with several local offices up for grabs.
Qualifying will go until Friday, Jan. 28, at 5 p.m. In addition to qualifying in-person, online qualifying is available at www.algop.org. The primary election will be Tuesday, May 24.
In local races, State Sen. Steve Livingston will seek a third term in District 8, while State Reps. Tommy Hanes (District 22) and Ritchie Whorton (District 23) will also seek third terms. Mike Kirkland announced earlier he will challenge Hanes in District 22.
District Attorney Jason Pierce and Sheriff Chuck Phillips are also up for re-election. Pierce is seeking his second term in office, while Phillips, who announced last week he will run, is seeking a fourth term.
In the Jackson County Commission, Bill Nance, who was appointed to chairman, is expected to face current County Commissioner Jason Venable. Venable’s District 2 seat is also up for election, as is District 1 Commissioner Danny Rich.
Two county school board races are up, the At-Large seat currently held by Angela Guess and District 2, held by Chris Knight.
Coroner John David Jordan is also up for re-election.
