On Friday morning, underneath a cloudy sky, seemingly fighting hard to keep the rain away after raining throughout much of the morning, people were gathered at Veterans Memorial Park.

There, the local veterans hold a wreath-laying ceremony. As people gathered around, facing the wall listing the names of those from Jackson County who died fighting for their country and the flags above them, VFW Post 6073 Commander Nathan Green led those present in the pledge of allegiance and a prayer before turning the floor over to American Legion Post 30 Junior Vice Woody Lanceford. Lanceford shares a quick word about what Post 30 tries to do to assist its community and thanks everyone for coming out, allowing Green to share his own words.

