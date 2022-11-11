On Friday morning, underneath a cloudy sky, seemingly fighting hard to keep the rain away after raining throughout much of the morning, people were gathered at Veterans Memorial Park.
There, the local veterans hold a wreath-laying ceremony. As people gathered around, facing the wall listing the names of those from Jackson County who died fighting for their country and the flags above them, VFW Post 6073 Commander Nathan Green led those present in the pledge of allegiance and a prayer before turning the floor over to American Legion Post 30 Junior Vice Woody Lanceford. Lanceford shares a quick word about what Post 30 tries to do to assist its community and thanks everyone for coming out, allowing Green to share his own words.
Green speaks briefly about thanking the veterans present here today and also shares his thanks to those who came out before calling for the wreaths to be laid down.
As the wreaths are placed down, there was a brief moment of silence and salute to the display. Afterwards, Green welcomes any inside for a cup of coffee and reminds everyone about the Veteran’s Day Program to be held at Collins Intermediate School at 10:45 a.m. He then dismisses the ceremony.
As if the weather had been holding back to pay its own respects for the ceremony, the rain had started to come down once again.
An hour and a half later, now inside of Collins Intermediate School, the Scottsboro High School band plays a list of patriotic songs as the empty auditorium slowly begins to fill.
When the flags of the service branches are presented, many veterans, without call, would stand for their branch as it was brought down the aisle, while others in attendance stood for every branch brought down.
With all the service flags brought out, only one remained: The POW/MIA flag, representing all soldiers who were either prisoners of war or missing in action. As the flag is brought down the aisle, with Jim Feeley playing ‘Amazing Grace’ on the bagpipes, attendants began to stand at attention as the flag passed them.
For this year, they had Brigadier General Brad Nicholson to speak. While up, Nicholson spoke about his time in the service, how his family of veterans and seeing events like today inspired him to carry on the name and enlist himself.
“Veteran’s Day recognizes all who have served in our nation with honor and distinction and each year, we set this day aside all across the nation to celebrate and pay tribute to America’s veterans for their devotion, patriotism, selfless service, courage and sacrifice,” Nicholson said. “Their loyalty to our country has made us what we are today and what we’ve been for more than two centuries: the land of the free and the home of the brave.”
Nicholson then speaks on his duties in the Army and encourages all veterans to try and keep the military active by speaking to young people about service and what their time meant to them.
“We need the entire community’s help to encourage our young people to choose to serve their nation. That service can be at home, that service can be abroad in the military but that desire and drive to serve stands and I would ask you in this audience to please serve our nation,” Nicholson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.