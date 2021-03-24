Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
ARRESTS
FRIDAY, MARCH 19
• Larry Ray Allison Jr., 45 of Huntsville, was charged with DUI, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Tanner Baker, 20 of Section, was arrested on a probation revocation and bond revocation.
• Travis Wade Hambrick, 37 of Stevenson, was charged with being a fugitive from justice.
• Pamela Michell Mason, 33 of Scottsboro, was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• James Maze, 31 of Scottsboro, was arrested on eight counts of bond forfeiture and four counts of bond removal and charged with 12 counts of failure to appear.
• Matthew Ryan McCarter, 24 of Stevenson, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• J.T. Miles III, 37 of Scottsboro, was arrested on three counts of probation revocation and charged with escape third degree.
• Donnie Wade Privett, 41 of Bridgeport, was arrested on a probation revocation.
• Jessica Casey Tapley, 30 of Rainsville, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree and DUI.
SATURDAY, MARCH 20
• Arthur David Bryant, 49 of Princeton, was charged with DUI.
• Caleb Drew Harderman, 21 of Bryant, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Tristan Holder, 36 of Stevenson, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with domestic violence third degree assault, failure to appear, attempt to elude and contempt of court.
• Jennifer Ann Moon, 39 of Fackler, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with failure to appear and resisting arrest.
• Jamal M. Stroman, 25 of Aiken, South Carolina, was charged with DUI, possession of marijuana first degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and attempt to elude.
SUNDAY, MARCH 21
• David Alspaugh, 46 of Scottsboro, was charged with DUI.
• Jeremy Dean Donavan, 41 of Trenton, Georgia, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with failure to appear and failure to pay.
• Melinda Sue Payne, 45 of Stevenson, was charged with drug trafficking and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Walter Thompson, 41 of Scottsboro, was charged with resisting arrest, interference with emergency domestic violence call, domestic violence harassment, domestic violence menacing and violation of protection order.
Scottsboro Police Department
ARRESTS
FRIDAY, MARCH 19
• Joshua Snodgrass, 30 of Scottsboro, was charged with failure to appear.
• Eddie Howard Shelton, 62 of Stevenson, was charged with failure to appear.
• Jeremy Foster, 47 of Stevenson, was charged with failure to appear.
• Brandon Ingle, 25 of Scottsboro, was charged with violation of court order.
• Dylan Cochran, 29 of Woodville, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
• Benjamin Austin, 33 of New Hope, was charged with failure to appear.
SUNDAY, MARCH 21
• Melinda Sue Payne, 45 of Stevenson, was charged with drug trafficking and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Cesar Romero, 26 of North Carolina, was charged with DUI.
• Rachel Myers, 27 of Ider, was charged with theft fourth degree.
