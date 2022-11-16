The Scottsboro Rotary Club heard from Debbie Barclay about the progress already made in Jackson County with the Dolly Parton Imagination Library. Over a thousand area children have already been registered to received books through this program.
“Dolly is a hero in my mind,” said Barclay.
She started this program in 1995, and today her organization mails out over one million books every month to children around the world. The books are free to the children.
“We truly thought this would be a slow roll beginning, but we are fast approaching 50 percent registration,” said Barclay. “Jackson County has fallen in love with Dolly! That is pretty grand!”
Barclay said that her latest figures show 1,248 children in Jackson County have been registered. If a child is registered at birth, they will have a 60 book library by the time they enter kindergarten.
“This program inspires reading for young children,” said Barclay.
Parton’s group does all the heaving lifting in this program. They coordinate the book selection and wholesale purchasing and the monthly mailing. They send an age appropriate Blue Ribbon Book to each child on their list.
Barclay said that within four hours of posting about the local involvement and listing the website for registering where 500 children were registered. It is estimated that about 2,700 children in Jackson County are eligible for the program.
Barclay volunteers through the IMPACT Learning Center for this program because an affiliate with a 501 (c) non-profit status is required. However, funding for the program needs to come from the community.
She and her committee are working on getting sponsors for the local children. It cost $126 to sponsor a child for all five years, $26 for one month, or $2.10 for one month. She says it will take about $68,000 a year for the program in our county. Several towns have already jumped in and want to help by sponsoring children.
“There is no reason this can’t work,” said Barclay. “It’s going to work. It is too good not to. We are doing good and are almost at 50 percent enrollment.”
Barclay said she did not realize that Jackson County has 16 post offices. All of these have been contacted so that should a book be undeliverable, it will be held at the post office and picked up for redistribution.
The latest figures show that there are 82 children registered in Bridgeport, 60 in Dutton, 20 in Fackler, 54 in Hollywood, 17 in Paint Rock, 485 in Scottsboro and Skyline (Skyline has the same zip code as Scottsboro.), 95 in Section, 121 in Stevenson, 76 in Woodville, 78 in Bryant, 60 in Flat Rock and 25 in Higdon. This number changes almost daily.
Children may be registered online at www.imaginationlibrary.com. Donations may be mailed to the IMPACT Learning Center, 23123 John T. Reid Parkway, Scottsboro, AL 35768. Please note DPIL on your donation.
Questions regarding the program in Jackson County may be directed to Barclay at Dpl.impact@gmail.com, or you may call IMPACT at 256-218-2121.
