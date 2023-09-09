The grand opening of Scottsboro’s Chick-fil-A has finally been announced and the restaurant is set to open its doors and drive-thru lanes on Tuesday, Sept 12. As early as 6:30 a.m. people can begin getting in line to eat that much anticipated chicken and biscuit and hear those two famous words that every Chick-fil-A goer knows … “My pleasure.”
The new Chick-fil-A is located at 368 Micah Way, just down the way from Ruby Tuesday, and will be open until 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Customers may also order online or through the Chick-fil-A App. The Scottsboro Chick-fil-A will also offer Mobile Thru in one of its drive-thru lanes, which according to a press release, will allow customers to pick-up their order in a separate lane after ordering through the App.
Chick-fil-A in Scottsboro is already contributing positively to the community. The restaurant will employ over 100 people, including full and part-time positions. In addition to that, Chick-fil-A is set to donate $25,000 to support Feeding America in honor of the grand opening. This donation will support local hunger relief efforts of the Food Bank of North Alabama.
The Scottsboro restaurant also plans to participate in the chain’s Shared Table program, which allows surplus food to be donated to local soup kitchens, shelters, food banks and nonprofits in need.
“To date, more than 20 million meals have been served nationwide from Chick-fil-A Shared Table donations,” a press release stated.
Furthermore, Chick-fil-A in Scottsboro will recognize 100 local heroes who are making an impact in the area and provide them with free Chick-fil-A for a year.
Beth Monroe is the independent franchised owner and operator of the Scottsboro Chick-fil-A. Monroe, who lives in Huntsville, joined Chick-fil-A in 2019.
“Showing care for her team members and the community is something Monroe has been passionate about from the start of her time at Chick-fil-A. Now, she and her family are looking forward to bringing that same culture of care to Scottsboro and delivering an exceptional guest experience,” a press release said.
Monroe, who will be responsible for the day-to-day activities of the business, said she is excited to deliver a caring and impactful Chick-fil-A experience to Scottsboro.
“Our vision is to be distinctly Chick-fil-A, but uniquely Scottsboro, which means that we want to help meet the needs of this community and serve our guests wholeheartedly and with a smile,” Monroe said.
