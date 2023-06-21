An outstanding athlete and honor student who will be continuing his education this fall is this week’s outstanding youth. Parker Bell is a member of the Scottsboro High School Class of 2023.
Each semester during high school, Parker was recognized at the STAR (Students and Teachers for Academic Recognition) Program. He maintained an A and B average and was a member of the National Honor Society.
Parker was also one of the Top Cats and a member of the FCA (Fellowship of Christian Athletes). He was selected as a participant in Youth Leadership Jackson County his junior year.
This talented basketball player was a starter for the Wildcats beginning his freshman year. He is a member of the 1,000 Point Club and the second lead rebounder in school history. He was a starter on two Final Four teams and one Elite 8 team. Parker was named to the All Region team and was a two year team captain chosen by his teammates.
Although Parker concentrated on basketball, he did participate in a couple of other sports. He was on the track team as a junior and on the baseball team as a freshman.
Parker would say to an incoming freshman, “Enjoy your days at SHS because it goes by really fast. Choose your friends wisely because ‘You are the company you keep’.”
“My favorite class at SHS was Advanced BTA with Mrs. Sommers,” says Parker. “Black out pep rallies were always fun. I love our school’s gym..Hambrick. One of my best memories at SHS was the Pinson Valley game my sophomore year..advancing us to the Elite 9.”
Parker will be furthering his education at the University of North Alabama. He plans to major in computer science.
This young man has owned a lawn care business for three years. When he has free time, Parker enjoys spending time at the lake with his friends. He also likes to play PS5 2K and PGA as well as pick up basketball and golfing.
Parker attends First United Methodist Church where he is very involved in FUMC Unity youth -Discovery, local missions for homelessness, the Adult Resource Center, and sorting eyewear for the Lion’s Club.
Parker is the son of Jenna and Jonathan Bell and has an older brother, Butler, who is a junior at Auburn University. His grandparents are Virginia and Don Webb and Charlotte and Rick McDowell.
Family pets are two labs named Pearl and Samford and Annie, the Cavapoo.
