Three people were arrested Wednesday morning after Scottsboro police responded to a possible burglary.
While arriving, police officers stopped a possible suspect vehicle in the 500 block of Burlington Street.
“During the stop and through an investigation, officers found out one person had a failure to appear warrant,” said Capt. Erik Dohring.
Continuing the investigation, officers located methamphetamine, spice and several guns, including one with serial numbers filed off and a sawed off rifle, according to Dohring.
Roosevelt Lovell Anderson, 58 of Scottsboro, who had the failure to appear warrant, was also charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of an altered firearm and certain persons prohibited from possessing a firearm.
Also arrested were Cedrick Eugene Kelly, 37 of Arab, who was charged with possession of a controlled substance and certain persons prohibited from possessing a firearm, and also Kandace Nichole Agustin, 35 of Arab, who was charged with possession of an altered firearm.
All three suspects were taken to the Scottsboro City Jail, and then later transferred to the Jackson County Jail. Anderson remains in jail on a $10,000 bond, while Kelly and Agustin have been released on bond.
Dohring said, following an investigation, there was no burglary.
