The Scottsboro City Council unanimously passed a budget amendment that would allow the city to receive a second audit through MDA Professional Group, P.C., an accounting group with five locations throughout Alabama.
The budget amendment was not a set amount but said to not exceed $8,000, which was the maximum price given at the work session last week.
The second city audit was an item council member Nita Tolliver had been pursuing for months but always seemed to get pushed back due to “curveballs.”
“Every time I tried to move forward it seemed like there was always something blocking it, something coming back at me. I’m glad that we have moved forward, and I feel like it proves that things can be moved, things can improve here in our city,” said Tolliver. “I am a servant for our city, and I want to move things forward. If that’s one way that I can serve our city by making sure that I am following through on things that the citizens have asked, I feel like I’m moving forward and we’re moving forward.”
According to Tolliver, MDA has said that if they find something that they would like to look further into, they would return to the council.
“I had a lot of help with the council and I appreciate them for keeping me steady and finding and searching. It was hard, it seemed like it was a letdown every time I came up here and I just wanted to achieve something that I was asked to follow through with,” said Tolliver. “I did have the support from most of [the council members] and I tried to work out different ways and angles to try and get them involved too and not just be one person but I feel like once this is carried through it will show our citizens that they are first in our community, they do mean something.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.