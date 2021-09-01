A local man is currently in jail after allegedly setting fire at Piggly Wiggly in Scottsboro last Friday.
Lt. Scott Hamilton said Robert Davis Smith, 26, allegedly started a fire in the restroom after lighting paper towels in a trash can.
Store employees described Smith to authorities, who found him sitting on a bench outside the store.
“He said his intentions were to burn the building down,” said Hamilton.
Hamilton said damage consisted of floor tile and the garbage can.
Smith, who was charged with arson first degree, was taken to Scottsboro City Jail, and then transferred to Jackson County Jail. On Tuesday, he remained in jail on a $15,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.