Skyline High School is one of only seven schools in the state with 100% of its third graders reading on grade level. The results of the spring reading test were just released by the State Department of Education.
“This is a testament to all of our teachers and their hard work, their dedication to the success of our students, and the determination our students have to give their best in everything they do,” said Josh Wright, Skyline principal, upon hearing the results.
This year’s reading test was more rigorous than last year’s because it was based on the newest English Language Arts standards adopted in 2021. No Alabama school district had all of their third or second graders reading on grade level in 2022-2023.
The Jackson County School District as a whole had 86.4% of their third graders reading on grade level. Scores were released for each school. These will be covered in a follow-up article on Wednesday.
The Alabama Literacy Act passed in 2019 is intended to improve reading skills of public school students in Alabama. The law sets a reading level goal of 77% or above for third graders at each school. Schools have added reading coaches and summer reading camps in an effort to help those students who are reading below their grade level.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.