A local college student was one of 100 who earned a $1,000 scholarship through the competitive Alfa Foundation Scholarship Program.
Lauren Paradise, of Scottsboro, is a freshman at the University of Alabama studying accounting. The award may be used toward tuition, fees, books or supplies.
The 100 scholarship recipients hail from 52 different counties and will attend 21 different institutions.
“It’s important for young people to get a good education,” said Jimmy Parnell, Alfa Insurance president. “These students represent the future of our state, and I’m glad we can support them through these scholarships.”
Scholarships are awarded based on academics, participation in school and community activities, honors, work experience and future goals. The program is administered through Scholarship America.
Throughout its history, the Alfa Foundation Scholarship Program has awarded $850,000 to students studying at Alabama technical schools, colleges and universities.
