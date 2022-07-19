Pickleball has been called the fastest growing sport in the US, enjoyed by all generations, young and old. A game similar to tennis, played with a ball about the size of a softball, hollow with holes all around it like a wiffle ball, played on a court about half the size of a regular tennis court.
It seems to be the perfect storm to cause the surge in popularity it’s received in the past couple of years, with a reported two-year growth rate of 39 percent in 2021 according to the USA Pickleball Association. With all this in mind, Jim Olyniec spoke to the Scottsboro city council on Monday about building a Pickleball complex to try and get ahead of the growth.
As it stands, the Pickleball players in Scottsboro have been using the tennis courts to play, with the game’s increasing popularity leading to two tennis courts being painted off for Pickleball. Every Thursday at 7 p.m., they organize Pickleball games, with about eight or 15 players typically coming through and over 50 members in a GroupMe chat.
“We may have 15 or so on a Thursday night but it’s not the same 15,” local Pickleball player Blake Wright said.
The proposed complex would contain six courts, with the capacity to add six more in the future. It would be located just north of the Bynum Complex parking lot, being able to utilize the existing parking lot and placed near all other recreational facilities on Heroes Drive. All the courts would be built to USA Pickleball and American Sports Builders Association specifications, allowing for tournaments to be organized at the complex. The proposed budget for the complex would be less than $400,000, with Olyniec receiving some estimate totals to back this number and allowing some room in the event of materials prices changing.
Olyniec outlines the benefits for the city simply, it would add a new recreational amenity for the city, it’s citizens, prospective citizens and visitors of the area, the location would allow easy access for the other facilities on Heroes Drive and the courts would allow for Pickleball tournaments to be organized in the city.
Along with Olyniec were three other speakers, the first being Wright, one of the local pickleball players. Wright originally got exercise by playing basketball, before switching to tennis and then Pickleball. Wright spoke about how Pickleball is less physically demanding than most other sports while still allowing for good exercise and how it’s inclusive to all age groups.
“The great thing about Pickleball that I don’t think we could do in tennis anymore is it spans all generations,” Wright said. “When we play on Thursday night, you’ve got 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s, 60s and 70s age group represented and I play with the 20-year-olds just like (Olyniec) does and it’s great from that standpoint that it brings us all together and we can all enjoy each other regardless of our age and that’s unique I think that you can be competitive with a 20-year-old in this sport.”
To talk about Pickleball’s growth in his own community, head pickler at Guntersville Phillip Moss talked about the growth of the sport in his own community.
“We have about 110 people in our GroupMe now, in the evening we have anywhere from 10 to 15 people playing, some of those people may have played earlier in the day or might end up staying there until 10 at night until the lights go off. My wife told me I was addicted to Pickleball so like any good husband I went and looked it up on the Internet and it said that Pickleball is addictive: it’s cheap and it’s legal,” Moss said.
Guntersville Pickleball started in 2015 in someone’s driveway and has since grown, with tennis courts being converted to four permanent outdoor courts and six indoor courts at the new community center. Moss also shared the story of a couple looking to retire and buy a house in Guntersville retracting their offer on the home due to the lack of outdoor Pickleball courts at the time.
The final speaker is the USA Pickleball ambassador for north Alabama, Greg Boyette. Boyette spoke on the growth of the sport in Alabama, not just in the number of courts being built but on the tournaments being hosted in the state as well, stating that 300 players in a given tournament can bring in upwards of $100,000 in local revenue.
“Right now, Pickleball is kind of like the housing market, you can’t out-build it. No matter how many courts you build, it’s going to be full. I just had a meeting a couple of weeks ago with Madison. The City of Madison is planning an extravagant Pickleball facility, they want it to be the best in the state. Birmingham currently has 32 courts under construction in four different locations, that’s just what people are doing.”
Boyette then shared the story of several cities in Alabama successfully hosting Pickleball tournaments. The City of Clay held the Alabama Open in April. The tournament featured four permanent courts, with six new courts being opened on the day of the tournament and taping off an additional 10 temporary courts on tennis courts. The tournament had over 300 players participating from eight different states. Hoover hosted the National Indoor Championship, with 24 temporary courts taped off in the Hoover Met. In 2021, the tournament had 1,100 players over five days. In 2022, 700 players competed over the five-day tournament.
“The reason they had less players this year, Opelika had another tournament two weeks later with 800 people in it,” Boyette said.
Opelika has one of the top Pickleball facilities in the country, with the city committing over $3 million for 24 covered courts and recently completed a $2 million addition that the city believes will pay itself off in three years.
Boyette also said that there are organizations that the city can invite to either run any tournaments for you or show the organizers how to run the tournament, saying that Opelika had one of the national organizations show them how to run one of the large tournaments they held.
“I believe that if more people knew about the availability of people playing Pickleball now, there would be more people there, I’m sure a lot of people don’t know about it. I didn’t until a few weeks ago,” city council member Mike Ashburn said.
The city council decided they would table the discussion to the next work session in order to further discuss the topic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.